TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

TeliaSonera AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 67453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TLSNY. Citigroup upgraded shares of TeliaSonera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TeliaSonera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeliaSonera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get TeliaSonera alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TeliaSonera

TeliaSonera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. TeliaSonera had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 5.48%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TeliaSonera AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About TeliaSonera

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeliaSonera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeliaSonera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.