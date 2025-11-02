United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in United Rentals by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,561,000 after purchasing an additional 190,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 4,436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 163,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,221,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Argus set a $935.00 price target on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 price target on United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $974.47.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $873.07 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $952.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $823.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

