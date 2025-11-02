Nicholas Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $58.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.38. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $116.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -213.77%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.