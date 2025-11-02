Brokerages Set Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 234,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,136.78. This represents a 9.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 100,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $411,536.16. The trade was a 82.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 372,062 shares of company stock worth $7,232,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 107,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

HNRG opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $930.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.39. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

