Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 86.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 180.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $179.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.33.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.11.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

