Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $21,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:BJ opened at $88.17 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $121.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

