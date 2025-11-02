Nicholas Company Inc. Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

