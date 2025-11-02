Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Trading Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Friday after Baird R W downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $102.76 and last traded at $102.0550. Approximately 532,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 636,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.99.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITRI

Insider Activity at Itron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $43,983.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,551.27. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $68,544.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,577.24. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 125.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Itron by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.