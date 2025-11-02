Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 262,800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1,885.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $18,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

