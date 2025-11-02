TD Cowen Cuts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $26.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.56.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of KHC stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 90,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 42,758 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 878,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,872 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

