Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $26,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $369,612,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after buying an additional 6,459,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,834,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,726,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,013,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,866 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6%

MCHP opened at $62.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -535.29%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

