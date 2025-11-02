iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 338,200 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the September 30th total of 155,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 317,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 317,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IGOV stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $43.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

