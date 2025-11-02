FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Issues Earnings Results

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. FUCHS had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.16%.
FUPBY stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.20. FUCHS has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.
