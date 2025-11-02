FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Issues Earnings Results

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. FUCHS had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.16%.

FUCHS Price Performance

FUPBY stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.20. FUCHS has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.

About FUCHS

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

