Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Grows By 114.6%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 101,500 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the September 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 833,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Revival Gold Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

