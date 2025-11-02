Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Grows By 114.6%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 101,500 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the September 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 833,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Revival Gold Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.60.
About Revival Gold
