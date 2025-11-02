Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.8 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Centene from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Centene from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $35.34 on Friday. Centene has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 231,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

