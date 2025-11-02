Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Releases Earnings Results

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.
Sumitomo Heavy Stock Performance
Sumitomo Heavy stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.33 and a beta of 0.24. Sumitomo Heavy has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $7.60.
About Sumitomo Heavy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Heavy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.