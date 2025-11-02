Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Releases Earnings Results

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

Sumitomo Heavy Stock Performance

Sumitomo Heavy stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.33 and a beta of 0.24. Sumitomo Heavy has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

About Sumitomo Heavy

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

