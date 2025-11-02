Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of EW opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $87.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

