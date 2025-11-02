iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $79,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 216,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 52,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

