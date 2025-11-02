Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $60,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $568.25 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $214.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total value of $4,104,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,420 shares of company stock worth $28,134,684. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

