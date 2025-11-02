Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 123,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $675,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 3.03. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,670,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,587.44. This trade represents a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,705,596 shares of company stock valued at $16,096,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

