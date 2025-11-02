Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.54.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.7%

NRG Energy stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.86 and its 200 day moving average is $151.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.