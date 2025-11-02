Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. Air China had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.47%.
Air China Price Performance
AIRYY opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. Air China has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.01 and a beta of 0.13.
About Air China
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Air China
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.