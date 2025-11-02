Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. Air China had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.47%.

Air China Price Performance

AIRYY opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. Air China has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Air China alerts:

About Air China

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.