Aurdan Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Aurdan Capital Management LLC lowered its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. State Street makes up about 1.5% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Eastern Bank grew its position in State Street by 6,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,016,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,775,000 after purchasing an additional 674,120 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in State Street by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,469,000 after purchasing an additional 469,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 5,058.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,692,000 after purchasing an additional 456,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,512.24. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.92.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

