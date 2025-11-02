Himax Technologies, Inc. $HIMX Shares Sold by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,533,000 after purchasing an additional 156,255 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,459,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,032 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,296,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,383 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 552,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

HIMX stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

