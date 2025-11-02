Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,185 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,177,000 after acquiring an additional 113,405 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,956,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,579,000 after acquiring an additional 83,018 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,946,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,312,000 after acquiring an additional 490,340 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 108.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,644,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,904 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 3,741.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 983,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 957,842 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, insider David Linetsky sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $46,039.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,096.44. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $41,019.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 112,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,511.12. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 92,244 shares of company stock worth $2,680,720 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE:PHR opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The company had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 target price on Phreesia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHR

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.