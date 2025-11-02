Nicholas Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 40,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $5,678,078.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,502.40. The trade was a 49.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $3,471,809.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 120,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,265,256.53. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 105,560 shares of company stock worth $14,688,436 in the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOD stock opened at $153.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.06. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $166.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

