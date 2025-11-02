Financial Survey: PWRCOR (OTCMKTS:PWCO) versus Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) and PWRCOR (OTCMKTS:PWCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waldencast and PWRCOR”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast $273.87 million 0.81 -$42.44 million N/A N/A PWRCOR $100,000.00 27.72 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

PWRCOR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waldencast.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Waldencast and PWRCOR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast 1 1 4 0 2.50 PWRCOR 0 0 0 0 0.00

Waldencast presently has a consensus target price of $4.97, suggesting a potential upside of 174.40%. Given Waldencast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waldencast is more favorable than PWRCOR.

Profitability

This table compares Waldencast and PWRCOR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast N/A N/A N/A PWRCOR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Waldencast has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PWRCOR has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Waldencast shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Waldencast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of PWRCOR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waldencast beats PWRCOR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About PWRCOR

PwrCor, Inc. provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services. The company also commercializes engine technology that converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy for power generation. It serves domestic non-profit institutions and organizations; the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace; and the independent power producer market. The company was formerly known as Receivable Acquisition & Management Corporation and changed its name to PwrCor, Inc. in March 2017. PwrCor, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

