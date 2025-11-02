Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 94.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 109.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halliburton from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Halliburton stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

