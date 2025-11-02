4,310 Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF $EWL Purchased by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for about 0.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,852,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 705,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 54,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

