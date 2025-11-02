iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX Shares Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,631,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned 38.81% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,063,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,568,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,981,000 after buying an additional 297,060 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,207,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,646,000 after acquiring an additional 365,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8,893.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,085,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,768,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 672.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,348,000 after acquiring an additional 543,939 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $88.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.48 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

