Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,346 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital makes up about 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 86.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 98.01%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

