Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.4450, with a volume of 152228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tsakos Energy Navigation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $734.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.13.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $161.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter worth $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

