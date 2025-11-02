TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,393,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 3.40% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $448,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWG Investments LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 429.3% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.25 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $141.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.91 and its 200 day moving average is $133.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

