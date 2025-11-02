Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2,346.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $208.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.60 and a 52-week high of $258.75.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RSG

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.