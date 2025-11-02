Elm Partners Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,766 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,388,000 after buying an additional 1,057,580 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,329,000 after buying an additional 1,869,642 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after buying an additional 652,644 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,781,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,174,000 after buying an additional 165,050 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.82.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.