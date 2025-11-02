iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,792 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 3.39% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $392,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,447,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,304,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 121,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,031,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 249,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,871.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $330.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $337.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.