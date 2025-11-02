Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 503,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the September 30th total of 750,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $1.21 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $430.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

