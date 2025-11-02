Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,194,269 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 2,155,894 shares.The stock last traded at $68.7670 and had previously closed at $68.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. TD Cowen lowered Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dayforce from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.22 million. Dayforce had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.Dayforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $130,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,945,939. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 186,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,880,618.45. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,470 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dayforce by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 2.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dayforce by 196.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the first quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 53.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the period.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

