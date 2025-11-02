Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Stock Position Increased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,557 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.78% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $183,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.