Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NAVI opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Navient has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter. Navient had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Navient by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Navient by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Navient by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

