Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 106,200 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the September 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 402,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DMEHF stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

