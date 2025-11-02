LPA Group (LON:LPA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.36 and last traded at GBX 40.36, with a volume of 1935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.
LPA Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £5.33 million, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.97.
LPA Group Company Profile
Focused on transport (rail and aviation), aerospace, defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reducing maintenance and life cycle costs.
The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.
