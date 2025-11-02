John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF $JHSC Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned approximately 4.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Enzi Wealth bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Shares of JHSC opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $607.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.05. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

