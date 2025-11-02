Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF $NUDM Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,587 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 13.50% of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF worth $76,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 46,682 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NUDM opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $606.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71.

About Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.