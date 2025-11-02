TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388,835 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 3.17% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $145,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.