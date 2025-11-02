Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Short Interest Up 49.9% in October

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,954,000 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the September 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29,540.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29,540.0 days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPNF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

