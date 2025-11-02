TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 730,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,989 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $46,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 188,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 106,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

