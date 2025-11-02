Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.00, but opened at $64.2850. Hitachi Constr shares last traded at $64.2850, with a volume of 421 shares.

Hitachi Constr Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Hitachi Constr alerts:

Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hitachi Constr will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi Constr

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Constr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Constr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.