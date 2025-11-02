Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.9522. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.9522, with a volume of 714 shares traded.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 4.6%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

