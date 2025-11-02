TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,512,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,642 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 14.36% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $236,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,852.7% in the first quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 118,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 114,908 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 600,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after buying an additional 97,424 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,260,000. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,237,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Team LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,237,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $101.97 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

